Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,849 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

