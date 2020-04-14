Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCF. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.