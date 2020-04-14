Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

