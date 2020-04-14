Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

