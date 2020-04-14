Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 283 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.