Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,121,651.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,953,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,523 shares of company stock worth $22,355,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.