Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,046 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HNI by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HNI by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HNI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.