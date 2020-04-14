Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

