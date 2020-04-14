Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.57

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $12.31. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 351 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

