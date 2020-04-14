Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $258.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

