Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $258.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day moving average is $274.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

