Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAMR. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

