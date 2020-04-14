Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.74. Leju shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 92,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

