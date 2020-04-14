Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

AMZN traded up $126.11 on Monday, hitting $2,168.87. 6,691,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,918.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.