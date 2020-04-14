Liberum Capital Increases National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target to GBX 425

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.75 ($6.23).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.40) on Tuesday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 406.26.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

