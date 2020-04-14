Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 402.27 ($5.29).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of $954.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 378.14.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

