LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $2.10 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $0.75.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPTH. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.47 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -0.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

