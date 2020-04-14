Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.