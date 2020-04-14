Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 1,076 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.