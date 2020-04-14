Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 35,412 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.79%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

