Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

LOW stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

