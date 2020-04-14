Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

