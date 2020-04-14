Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 346 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.76. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

