Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 6,529 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

NYSE CRM opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $128,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,925 shares of company stock valued at $65,997,673 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.