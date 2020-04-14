Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 972 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

