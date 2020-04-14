Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.