Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

