Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.98.

Shares of DE stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.