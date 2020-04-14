Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

