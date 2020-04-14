Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

