Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

