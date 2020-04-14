Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.92.

Shares of REGN opened at $517.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $519.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,485,794. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.