Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

FISV stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

