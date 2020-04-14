Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.06. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

