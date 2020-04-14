Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 88.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 36.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $15,227,046. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $152.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.