Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

