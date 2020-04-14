Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,638,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

