Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

