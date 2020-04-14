Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.