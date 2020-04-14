Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

CME opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

