Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,855.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,421.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,841.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

