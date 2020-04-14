Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.39.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

