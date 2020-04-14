Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,807,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

