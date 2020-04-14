Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

