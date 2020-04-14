Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

NYSE TJX opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

