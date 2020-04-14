Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

