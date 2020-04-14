Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.06.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.33. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.