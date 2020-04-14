Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 8,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.