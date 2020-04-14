M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $308,192,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 814,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

MDC stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

