Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 8,169 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 907.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

NYSE HP opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09, a PEG ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.